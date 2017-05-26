When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Bangladesh will play Pakistan in the second warm-up match before they begin their campaign in ICC Champions Trophy. Bangladesh will play Pakistan in the second warm-up match before they begin their campaign in ICC Champions Trophy.

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1 in the United Kingdom and the top eight ODI teams — India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand — will be contesting in the race to win the title. Team India will look to defend the title they won in 203 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeating England by five runs on June 23.

Before the tournament starts, six warm-up matches will be played. The first match was being played between Australia and Sri Lanka. In the second warm-up match, two teams, Bangladesh and Pakistan, from the sub-continent, will take on each other as both the nations look of winning their maiden title. Mashrafe Mortaza will led the Tigers while Pakistan will be led by Sarfraz Khan. Bangladesh played Sri Lanka in their last one-day international series while Pakistan played three-match ODI series against West Indies.

The final of the eighth edition of the tournament will be played on June 18. Group A consist of Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and England while Group B has India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

When is the first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

The second warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on May 27, 2017, i.e Saturday.

What time is the first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

The first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and Pakistan begins at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the second warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

The first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy will be broadcast on GTV in Bangladesh while PTV will broadcast live in Pakistan.

How do I watch online live streaming of the second warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

You can follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

