When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between Australia and Pakistan, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Australia vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy warm-up match: Both the teams come in with victories from their previous matches. Australia vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy warm-up match: Both the teams come in with victories from their previous matches.

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1 in the United Kingdom and the top eight ODI teams — India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand — will be contesting in the race to win the title. Team India will look to defend the title which they won in 2013 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Title favorites Australia will take on the unpredictable Pakistan team in the fourth warm-up match before the start of the league stage of the Champions Trophy. While, both the teams come in with victories from their previous matches. Aaron Finch’s hundred in the previous match against Sri Lanka is a boost for the Aussies. While for the Sarfraz Khan-led Pakistan side – pace will be their go-to weapon. Led by Mohammad Amir the pace attack of Pakistan will aim to restrict the mighty Australians to a decent total. However, Australia still holds an upper hand courtesy of their deep batting line-up which contains some of the most explosive batsmen like David Warner, Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head.

The final of the eighth edition of the tournament will be played on June 18. Group B has India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa while Group A consist of Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and England.

When is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Pakistan?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Pakistan will be played on May 29, i.e Monday.

What time is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Pakistan?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Pakistan begins at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the second warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Pakistan?

The warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy will be broadcast on Channel 9 and Fox Sports in Australia while PTV will broadcast live in Pakistan.

How do I watch online live streaming of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Pakistan?

You can follow the live score and live commentary of the warm-up match between Australia and Pakistan on Indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now