When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between England and Bangladesh, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will see England take on Bangladesh in the tournament opener in the Group A match at the Oval on Thursday. Considered to be the dark horses of the tournament, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh side comes in with defeats against India and Pakistan in their warm-up matches while the hosts will begin the tournament with a 2-1 ODI series over South Africa.

The Tigers will feel the heat as the home support will be with the Eoin Morgan-led England side and the home conditions will give the hosts an edge over their opponents. In their previous match against the defending champions, Mortaza and his men failed to show resistance against Indian bowling attack as they were bundled out for just 84 and suffered a 240-run defeat. On the other hand, England, who are considered to win their first Champions Trophy title, lost the third and the final ODI match against the Proteas by seven wickets.

When is the first match of ICC Champions Trophy between England and Bangladesh?

The first match of ICC Champions Trophy between England and Bangladesh will be played on June 1, i.e Thursday.

What time is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between England and Bangladesh?

The first match of ICC Champions Trophy between England and Bangladesh begins at 1500 hrs IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Bangladesh?

The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy between England and Bangladesh will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

You can watch the live streaming on of the first warm-up match between England and Bangladesh on Hotstar. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com.

