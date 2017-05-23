When is England vs South Africa 1st ODI, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

England face South Africa in 1st ODI on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) England face South Africa in 1st ODI on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa will begin a three-match one-day international series against England from May 24, Wednesday. This will be a big series given that the ICC Champions Trophy is also scheduled to begin in England from June 1. Both teams will get ideal preparation for the big tournament. South Africa have one of the most balanced squads and can be very threatening to England even in their home conditions. England will look to continue their good form in the shorter format and win another home series. But, South Africa are not to be taken lightly.

When and where is England vs South Africa 1st ODI?

The first ODI of the three-match series between England and South Africa will be held on May 24, Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds.

What time does England vs South Africa 1st ODI start?

The 1st ODI between England and South Africa will being at 1830 hours IST.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of England vs South Africa 1st ODI?

The TV channels that will be showing the 1st ODI between England and South Africa are Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1 in English commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of England vs South Africa 1st ODI?

You can watch the live streaming on of England vs South Africa on Hotstar.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for England vs South Africa ODI series?

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel

