When is ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is slated to begin from June 1 in the United Kingdom and the top eight ODI teams — India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand — will be contesting in the race to win the title. Team India will look to defend the title they won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni defeating England by five runs on June 23, 2013.

Before the tournament starts, six warm-up matches will be played. In the first warm-up match, the Steve Smith-led Australia will play Sri Lanka. The Angelo Mathews-led side played Bangladesh in their last one-day international series while Australia had played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The final of the eighth edition of the tournament will be played on June 18. Group A consist of Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and England while Group B has India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

When is the first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on May 26, 2017, on Friday.

What time is the first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Sri Lanka begins at 3 PM IST (09.30 GMT).

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy will be broadcast on Channel 9 and Fox Sports in Australia while SLRC Channel will broadcast live in Sri Lanka.

How do I watch online live streaming of the first warm-up match of Champions Trophy between Australia and Sri Lanka?

You can watch the live streaming on of the first warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka on Foxtel. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

