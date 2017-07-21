When I got the chance I wanted to prove myself, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur played a stellar knock of 171 to guide her side to a win. Harmanpreet Kaur played a stellar knock of 171 to guide her side to a win.

A blistering knock of 171 by Harmanpreet Kaur saw the Indian eves progress to their second ever final at Lords. Harmanpreet was in fine form as he began cautiously but then took the attack to the opposition bowlers. Harmanpreet Kaur was in fine form as he began cautiously but then took the attack to the opposition bowlers. In her innings of 171, she hit 20 boundaries and seven sixes.After the match, she spoke about her innings and said that she wanted to give her best shot at the chance she had got.

“I didn’t get a chance to bat in the whole tournament,” she told star sports and added, “Today when I got the chance I just wanted to utilise it, this opportunity, because today was the day where I wanted to prove myself, and thanks to God, whatever I was thinking, worked. Mithali and Deepti scored really well and Veda scored really well. Today’s plan was just to watch the ball, hit it hard and this is what I was doing.”

After the match, at the post match presentation Kaur, said, “Firstly, I am feeling proud. My innings was only worth because they were restricted. I’m looking forward to the finals. England is a good side and we will definitely give them a fight. It’s always good when you score runs for your team and I’m very happy. When we started from Mumbai, we were thinking of reaching the semi-finals and now we are here. I would like to thank the support staff and all the fans for their support.”

Meanwhile, supporting her at the other end was Deepti Sharma who said that she wanted to take the pressure of Harmanpreet. “I just told her to rotate the strike, you don’t have to take the pressure, I was hitting the ball well and I told her to give me the strike and I will take the responsibility and she did a great job.”, Sharma said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd