When gratitude of a cow impressed Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is known for taking a stand for the armed forces and he has been vocal about many other issues on micro-blogging site Twitter. This time the batsman took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Twitter handle that said, “Gratitude of a Cow. Quite amazing 🙏”

Gratitude of a Cow. Quite amazing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CCmlsOqJqT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1 June 2017

Apart from Sehwag, Aakash Chopra also tweeted regarding the same issue.

गाय हमारी माता है

हमको कुछ नहीं आता है….

Quite apt for today’s times 🙏 #MeraBharatMahaan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 June 2017

A raging debate is underway across the country over ban cow slaughtering. In Chennai, eight students have been booked for allegedly beating up IIT-Madras PhD scholar R Sooraj after the latter took part in a ‘beef fest’ in the campus on Sunday night. A group of 70-80 students held a beef festival on Sunday against Centre’s notification on cattle sale rules.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli, who is in-charge of the party’s affairs in Meghalaya, said the state governments can decide on cow slaughter ban keeping in view the local food habits.

“The BJP is saying this clearly that the question of having a law in a state on cow slaughter is to be decided by the state and not the Centre,” Kohli told reporters.

“Every state government that decides to have a law or not have a law on cow slaughter, do so keeping in mind the local food habits of that particular state and in the North East every state government will keep this in account,” he said.

“The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017 is based on recommendations of a Parliamentary Committee report, which included members of all political parties and a Supreme Court order,” he said.

“The notification has nothing written on cow slaughter and beef ban. Any state can decide on this and we fully respect the federal structure. How can the Centre impose on the states? The Constitution does not permit that and the Constitution is the only book the BJP follows,” said Kohli

