Pakistan vs South Africa live streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Pakistan take on South Africa in their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. A win for South Africa would all but confirm their progression to the knockout stages of the tournament. It would also mean that Pakistan would be out of contention for going beyond the group stage. South Africa cruised to a dominant win in their first match that was played against Sri Lanka with a 96-run win.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were completely outclassed by India in their opener. In a match that was curtailed by rain, Pakistan lost by 124 runs (D/L method). In the group standings, South Africa trail India only on the basis of their net run-rate which means that they could momentarily take the top spot with a win.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Pakistan will be played on June 7, 2017. Both the teams are playing their second match of the tournament.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Pakistan begins at 6:00 PM IST. (Wednesday evening).

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. Rains have been a menace in the tournament so far and it was the case in Pakistan’s match.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and Pakistan live?

You can live stream the match online on Hotstar. For live updates and scores on the go, you can follow IndianExpress.com

