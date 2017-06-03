When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy Group B match, what time does it start in IST, live online streaming and TV coverage

India will look to continue their winning form after registering two warm-up wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) India will look to continue their winning form after registering two warm-up wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

The defending champions India are set to take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. India will look to continue their winning form after registering two warm-up wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh. With a formidable batting line-up including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane, it will be a tough task for the Pakistan bowlers to contain runs. Although Pakistan are highly unpredictable in big tournaments, it becomes hard to predict the winner but with a balanced batting and bowling line-up, India are definitely the favourites ahead of the big-battle.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 4 2017.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Pakistan begins at 3:00 PM IST. (Sunday afternoon)

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Pakistan live online?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow IndianExpress.com

