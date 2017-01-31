When and where to watch India vs England third T20 live coverage on TV, live streaming

Skipper Virat Kohli would want his debut as India’s T20 captain to be a happy one. (Source: REUTERS) Skipper Virat Kohli would want his debut as India’s T20 captain to be a happy one. (Source: REUTERS)

England have more chances of winning a series than they have had ever before in their current tour of India. They would have sealed victory in the second match itself held at Nagpur had it not been for a death bowling masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah and a bit of luck with an umpiring howler.

The defeat has left Eoin Morgan and co. sore and they will look to hit back in the third match to be played at the revamped Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Indian skipper Virat Kohli would also want his debut as India’s T20 captain to be a happy one. He hasn’t really got going with the bat in this series and that would also be something that he would like to change in this final match.

When is the third T20 between India and England?

The third T20 International between India and England will be played on Wednesday, February 1.

Where will the third T20 be played?

The third T20 between India and England will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the third T20 start?

The broadcast of the match will start between 7:00 and 8:00 PM while coverage starts 6:50 PM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

