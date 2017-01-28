When and where to watch India vs England second T20 live coverage on TV, live streaming

Team India will play England to keep their hopes alive for winning the T20 series against England. (Source: PTI) Team India will play England to keep their hopes alive for winning the T20 series against England. (Source: PTI)

With 1-0 down in the three-match T20I series, India face off England in the second T20 match at the VCA Stadium on Sunday, January 29 in Jamtha. Virat Kohli & Co. will be eager to win this encounter and level the series, but a win on Sunday for the Englishmen will be their first series win against India in India since 2012-13. In their previous meeting in Kanpur, England skipper Eoin Morgan (51) and Joe Root (46*) helped the tourists win the series opener by seven wickets with some great death-bowling display by the English bowlers, who restricted the hosts to 147 despite MS Dhoni at the crease till the end of India’s innings. England lost the five match Test series 4-0 and concluded the three-match one-day series 1-2.

When is the second T20 between India and England?

The second T20 International between India and England will be played on January 29.

Where will the second T20 be played?

The second T20 between India and England will be played at VCA Stadium in Jamtha.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the second T20 start?

The broadcast of the match will start between 7:30 and 8:00 PM while coverage starts 8:00 PM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd