When and where to watch India vs England second ODI live coverage on TV, live streaming

India will once again take on England in the second of the three-match ODI series. After registering a thrilling win in the first ODI, India will look to recreate the magic from Pune. India chased down England 351-run target with help of centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav with three wickets in hand and take a 1-0 lead in the series. England were left to think over their bowling after failing to defend such a big total. Cuttack will have more dew than Pune and that makes toss an important part of the game which could well decided the series. India will win the series if they win the second ODI. If England win, the series will be decided in the final ODI on January 22.

When is the first second between India and England?

The second one-day international match between India and England will be played on January 19.

Where will the second ODI be be played?

The second ODI between India and England will be played at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 4. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the second ODI start?

The broadcast of the match will start at 1:20 PM while coverage starts at 12:30 PM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

