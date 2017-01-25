When and where to watch India vs England first T20 live coverage on TV, live streaming

India will be looking to continue their winning run against England as they take on England at Kanpur. (Source: PTI) India will be looking to continue their winning run against England as they take on England at Kanpur. (Source: PTI)

India will be looking to continue their dominance over England as they play England in the first T20 match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday. After winning the five Test match series 4-0 and a 2-1 win in the one-day series, Virat Kohli led side will be eager to get a perfect start in the three-match series. The ODI series saw 300-plus total on all three occasions and spectators can hope fireworks from both the teams.

India play the T20 series with a different squad compared to the one that was picked for the preceding ODI series. Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parvez Rasool, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra make way into the squad as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja have been rested. Pant got his maiden call after his successful run in the just concluded Ranji Trophy.

With captain Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni certain to bat at number three, four and five; Raina’s fight for the number six spot is with Manish Pandey or Kedar Jadhav, who was named as the ‘Man of the tournament’ in the one-day series.

When is the first T20 between India and England?

The first T20 International between India and England will be played on January 26.

Where will the third ODI be played?

The first T20 between India and England will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the second ODI start?

The broadcast of the match will start between 3:30 and 4:20 PM while coverage starts 4:20 PM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

