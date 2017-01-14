When and where to watch India vs England first ODI live coverage on TV, live streaming

It will be the first day in office for Virat Kohli as India’s limited overs captain. (Source: file) It will be the first day in office for Virat Kohli as India’s limited overs captain. (Source: file)

India face England in the first of the three-match ODI series. It will be the first day at the office for Virat Kohli as India’s limited overs captain. India dominated England in the five match Test series to win 4-0 and will be looking at continuing in the same vein the ODI and T20 series that follows.

MS Dhoni will is present in the squad and Kohli has repeatedly said that he would be depending upon the former captain for advice. England have made quite a few changes to the Test squad that faced India. Eoin Morgan said that the series would be a test of character for England in the run up to the ICC Champions Trophy.

When is the first ODI between India and England?

The first match will be played on January 15.

Where will the first ODI be be played?

The match will be played at the MCA stadium at Gahunje near Pune, Maharashtra.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The broadcast will start at 1:20 PM.

What time does the live coverage of the match first ODI start?

The broadcast of the match will start at 1 20 PM while coverage starts at 12 30 PM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

