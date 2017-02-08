When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Test match live coverage on TV, live streaming

India vs Bangladesh Test: In the one-off Test in Hyderabad, India would aim to continue their winning streak. (Source: AP) India vs Bangladesh Test: In the one-off Test in Hyderabad, India would aim to continue their winning streak. (Source: AP)

India have been in pulsating form be it any format of the game. Virat Kohli-led India clean swept New Zealand with a 3-0 win and then beat England 4-0 in the five-match series that followed. With such sheer dominance, the next on the cards are Bangladesh and despite their recent improvement in Test cricket, they’re unlikely to give the World No 1 Test side much of a worry.

On the other side, Bangladesh have given India much competition in the recent past with World T20 the last contest between the two. But things have changed since then and this is a different format too. Still, the fact remains that Bangladesh do consider India a serious competitor and a win here would give them a massive boost in confidence and in garnering bilateral series.

When is the only Test between India and Bangladesh?

The one-off Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played on Thursday, February 9.

Where will the one-off Test match be played?

The Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the Test match start?

The broadcast of the match will start between 9.30 AM while coverage starts 8:30 AM

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com

