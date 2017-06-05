England vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: The decisive contest will take place at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday. You can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. (Source: File) England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: The decisive contest will take place at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday. You can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. (Source: File)

England and New Zealand started strongly in the ICC Champions Trophy. England in their opener thrashed Bangladesh with Alex Hales and Joe Root dominating a weak Bangladesh bowling attack. On the other hand, New Zealand started their campaign impressively after putting Australia under pressure by grabbing three quick wickets for 57 runs. New Zealand scored a challenging total of 291 runs.

Although they had to settle with a point after the match got washed out due to rain. Both teams will look to cement their place in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy. New Zealand will look to win this crucial encounter in any situation to keep their hopes alive for the semifinals after splitting points in their previous match.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand will be played on June 6, 2017. This will be both England and New Zealand’s second match of the tournament. England have two points after thrashing Bangladesh while New Zealand have one point after a rain affected opener.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand begins at 3:00 PM IST (Tuesday afternoon). The toss and the teams will be revealed 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled and the players come out for the anthems. Before that, one can tune in to Star Sports, Hotstar for expert analysis of the game and a look ahead. For everything, IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand is being played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff in Wales. The weather is expected to be cloudy in Cardiff and it might rain at some stage in the contest on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. No other channel will broadcast the decisive contest in India.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and New Zealand live?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live scores, updates, reactions and much more.

