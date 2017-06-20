Wheels set in motion for Indian cricketers’ union

The SC-appointed Committee of Administrators has begun the process of forming a players association. (File Photo) The SC-appointed Committee of Administrators has begun the process of forming a players association. (File Photo)

Indian cricketers are finally set to get a players association. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has begun the process of forming a players association. It is reliably learnt that the CoA has informed two members of the standing committee, former union home secretary GK Pillai and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, to start the process.

The Lodha Committee had recommended a four-member standing committee, but out of those four, Anil Kumble became the Indian team coach whereas Diana Edulji was included in the CoA, leaving standing committee with just two members. As per Lodha Committee recommendation, the committee’s role is, “identify and invite all eligible ex-cricketers to be members, to open bank accounts, receive funds from the BCCI, conduct the first elections for office bearers, communicate the names of BCCI player nominees to the board”.

The whole idea of a players association, according to Lodha Committee, is to give the players “a voice to raise their concerns” while barring them from forming a “trade union of any sort.” It also had recommended the need to advance the welfare of players, including insurance, medical and other commercial benefits.

The biggest challenge is to enroll each and every player. As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, those players who have played more than ten first class games will have to be part of players association.

The Indian Express understands that an online form will be uploaded on board’s website and former players will have to submit their details online to get enrolled. Those who register will also be eligible to vote. As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, a member of players association will be part of the Apex Council which will take all the important decisions of Indian cricket in the coming days.

“The number of players who have played more than 10 first class games is huge. The numbers can be more than 5000. It will be a tedious? process but the COA has informed us that players association work process will began soon. And BCCI lawyer has also been told to come up with all the necessary documentation so that the standing committee’s work will be smooth,” sources in the BCCI informed.

