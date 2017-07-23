What’s happened so far against South Africa reminds me of 2015 Ashes, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad believes that the long gap between the second and the third Test against South Africa will help them to regroup. Stuart Broad believes that the long gap between the second and the third Test against South Africa will help them to regroup.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad believes that the long gap between the second and the third Test against South Africa will help them to regroup and refresh before squaring off against South Africa.

In his column in Daily Mail, Broad wrote, “What’s happened so far against South Africa reminds me of the 2015 Ashes. We beat Australia easily in the first Test at Cardiff, then lost the second badly at Lord’s. After that, we had a bit of gap before the next game – as we have this time – then had two good wins at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge. We’re planning to draw on that experience now.”

“Some of our best performances have come when we’ve counter-attacked,” he said and added, “Joe Root and Ben Stokes put on 160-odd after we were 30 for four against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2015, and Root made that brilliant hundred at the Wanderers to get us out of trouble. But clearly we have to choose the right moment to go on the offensive, and sometimes it will go wrong, as it did in Nottingham. We can always get better at working out when to attack and when to sit in. We’ve also got to stay true to our attacking instincts.”

Meanwhile, Broad also spoke about the earlier Tests and said, “At one point during the first innings at Trent Bridge I had figures of three for 29,” Broad added. “That’s when I should have been a bit more ruthless and bagged six for 50, not end up with three for 64. For all of us, that streak went missing.”

