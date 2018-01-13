Mohammad Azharuddin complains about HCA to BCCI, CoA

Azharuddin wrote a letter to BCCI on the issue. (Source: Express File) Azharuddin wrote a letter to BCCI on the issue. (Source: Express File)

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday dismissed the allegations levied on him by the Hyderabad Cricket Association president G Vivek and said that he has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Committee of Administrators (CoA) about the issue. Azharuddin was denied entry to the Special General Meeting on January 7 after which HCA President G Vivek had alleged that Azharuddin had associations with an unofficial cricket body.

The former captain denied the allegations saying, “They kept saying that I have not registered. I am actually the vice president of the National Cricket Club. The letter is there. It is endorsed by the then (HCA) secretary. How am I going to know that he is going to be suspended on the fifth of January. So, I had the card, he gave me this letter when he was in office. So, it is not my fault.” He also said that he should have been allowed to attend the meeting on grounds of being an international player.

Despite serving a ban over allegations of match-fixing, Azharuddin claimed that he was still recognised by the BCCI. “BCCI also has recognised me. I have been felicitated. If I was a banned member, if my thing was not cleared, I would not be sitting there (in felicitation). I have been felicitated by the BCCI even when I was serving the ban in 2005 by Sharad Pawar (former BCCI Chief),” he said.

“Next course of action is, I have written to the BCCI. I have written to the CoA. I think they need to take action. Whatever they (HCA) are doing is totally illegal,” he said. “I am sure there will be response (from BCCI). “I think CoA chief Mr Vinod Rai is out of the country. When he comes back, I will definitely meet him.”

Azharuddin also questioned the reason for convening the SGM. “How can he adopt Lodha report when it is already registered in the society. How many times you can adopt Lodha committee recommendation I fail to understand. They have to call for a fresh election. Because, once you adopt the Lodha recommendation, the Supreme Court order, everybody has to demit office and have a fresh election according to the norms of the Supreme Court order and the Lodha recommendations which is very imperative.”

