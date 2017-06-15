What were you thinking skipper? Watch video of Virat Kohli’s weird reaction during Champions Trophy semi-final

Virat Kohli-led side took on Bangladesh in second semi-final. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli-led side took on Bangladesh in second semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a well-known character on the field. He is somebody who totally participates in the happenings on the field. May it be aggression, or the rare humour. In the Champions Trophy semi-final match against Bangladesh, Kohli was at his expressive best. This time it was humour.

India were dominating the Bangladesh side in the initial stages of the game but a partnership of 123 runs between wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal provided them with much-needed resistance. Kedar Jadhav, who had already picked up a wicket after cleaning up opener Tamim Iqbal, was bowling the 36th over of the innings. The offie tossed up the second delivery that dipped late which Rahim tried to play over mid-wicket area but only managed to give a catch to Kohli. Skipper Kohli gave a hilarious reaction after the dismissal.

Later, Bangladesh scored 264/7 in 50 overs. Rahim scored 61 during the process while Mashrafe Mortaza and Taskin Ahmed compiled an unbeaten stand of 35 runs in the end. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav picked two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja bagged one.

India marched their way into the semi-finals after beating South Africa by 8 wickets in the third and last group match while Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in their last group match.

The winner of this match will enter the final and will meet Pakistan for the title clash. Pakistan registered their final’s berth after beating England in first semi-final on Wednesday in Cardiff.

