‘What the f*** is going on?’ Darren Lehmann’s words at time of ball-tampering

Darren Lehmann will remain as coach of Australia. (Source: AP) Darren Lehmann will remain as coach of Australia. (Source: AP)

Darren Lehmann was spared the axe by Cricket Australia after it was satisfied with its internal investigation which revealed that the head coach was not part of the ball tampering scandal which occurred in Cape Town last week. While doubts over Lehmann’s innocence were raised based on his walkie-talkie conversation with substitute Peter Handscomb, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland made it clear that Lehmann had no idea of the events on the field. According Sutherland, “What the f**k is going on” were the words Lehmann used while speaking on the walkie-talkie.

Addressing reporters in Johannesburg, Sutherland said, “It is understood and it has been verified by others that on the walkie-talkie he said… you guys probably saw it, the first time anyone knew about it was when it came up on the vision screen,”

“He saw that and he radioed down and he said ‘what the f*** is going on?’ He said to Handscomb: ‘Find out what the f*** is going on’, he added.

“Beyond that, I would like to just touch on that he brought everyone into the room when the next break was [at tea]. He basically went through everyone and went ‘what is going on?’ There are other parts of the investigation that asked lots of questions of lots of people to try and understand that. But in Darren’s defence, these were findings that Iain Roy had,” he concluded by saying.

