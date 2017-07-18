What roles do Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan have in Ravi Shastri’s support staff?

Ravi Shastri (L) will have Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar as his supporting coaches. (Source: PTI) Ravi Shastri (L) will have Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar as his supporting coaches. (Source: PTI)

As of now, former India captain Rahul Dravid and former pace bowler Zaheer Khan are not with the Indian cricket team in any role. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now announced Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach of the team while Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar remain the batting and fielding coaches respectively. What does this leave Dravid and Zaheer to?

New head coach of the team Ravi Shastri said that both Dravid and Zaheer will be part of the staff as consultants but there is yet no confirmation from the board.

“I have spoken to both the individuals as good as three or four days ago,” Shastri said after the board meeting on Tuesday. “They are fantastic cricketers for India, and their inputs will be invaluable. They will be on board once they have spoken to the authorities concerned, so there are no issues on that.”

It should be noted that both Dravid and Zaheer were “appointed” as batting and bowling consultants with the Indian team for specific tours the day Shastri was appointed coach. “The BCCI announces the appointment of Mr. Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach, Mr. Zaheer Khan as the Bowling Consultant and Mr. Rahul Dravid who will be the Overseas Batting Consultant (Test cricket) for the Indian Cricket Team.,” a release from the board said.

But two days later, the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, wrote a letter to Cricket of Administrators saying that the role was giving to the two former players after consulting Shastri.

Other reports said that Shastri wants Arun as the bowling coach (which was announced on Tuesday). Arun and Shastri played together during their U-19 days and were also together when Shastri was team director earlier.

On Saturday, head of CoA Vinod Rai confirmed that there is no contract as such for both Dravid and Zaheer which contracted with what members of CAC were saying. Ganguly had said that Zaheer would be contracted for 150 days.

Even the committee, which included Rahul Johri (convener), acting board president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, and Diana Edulji, member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), step up to resolve the confusion over Dravid and Zaheer’s role did not give a clear answer on Tuesday.

While Shastri said that he had his members of his support staff “very clear in his mind”, Johri said that the appointment of the two former cricketers was on a personal level.

“As Ravi explained, once he was appointed head coach, he obviously had to think of his responsibilities which come with the appointment. As he has made abundantly clear, he wanted his core team. The other two gentlemen (Dravid and Zaheer) he has spoken to personally, they will be consultants,” he said.

