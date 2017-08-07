What is IPL spot-fixing scandal which implicated S Sreesanth?

S Sreesanth was banned from all forms of cricket for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013. S Sreesanth was banned from all forms of cricket for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013.

In 2013, the Indian cricket fraternity was rocked by yet another spot-fixing scandal when the Delhi Police arrested three cricketers, Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, on the charges of spot-fixing. All three were players from Rajasthan Royals and along with them, 11 bookies were arrested. This led to the BCCI banning Sreesanth from playing any form of cricket. However, in 2015 Sreesanth was acquitted from the case but this did not see the BCCI lift the ban from him. It was then that Sreesanth decided to file a petition stating that the decision was violating his right. On Monday finally, the Kerala High Court lifted the life ban imposed on the Kerala pacer.

But what was the IPL scandal and what triggered Sreesanth’s collapse from the pinnacle of success? It all began when Sreesanth was arrested at his friend’s house in 2013 as charges of spot-fixing emerged. The other two, involved in the case – Chandila and Chavan were arrested from their team hotel in Mumbai. After this BCCI set up its own inquiry commission and then banned the trio. But this scandal set off a trigger throughout the nation and after a widespread manhunt actor, Vindoo Dara Singh was arrested. It was his testimony that also led to the arrest of Gurunath Meiyappan, who was among the top brass of Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra was another name which came up. Following this controversy IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla sent out his resignation and N Srinivasan too gave up his duties (temporarily).

However, in the same year, the quartet of Sreesanth, Chandila, Meiyappan and Vindoo Singh managed to secure bail. The BCCI’s inquiry commission also found no evidence against Meiyappan and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra. In an interesting turn of events, the Bombay High Court quashed the reports of the commission. A couple of years later the apex court barred N Srinivasan from standing for any post in BCCI while the trio of Sreesanth, Chandila, Chavan acquitted in IPL spot-fixing case. As mentioned above the BCCI decided not the lift the ban but with Monday’s ruling Sreesanth will finally see the ban get lifted.

