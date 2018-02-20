What is a knuckleball?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a fifer. (Source: BCCI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a fifer. (Source: BCCI)

A knuckleball in cricket, contrary to coinage, is not exactly delivered with the knuckles. Bowlers tend to grip the ball with the tip of their fingernails, the fingers perched crooked on the seam. When delivered with the fingernails, there is hardly any rotational spin and the ball wobbles to the batsman before it dips alarmingly at a much slower pace. While the knuckleball is essentially a slower delivery, it’s not just a slower delivery, as it sits up. The ball, because the bowler doesn’t whip his wrists as he does normally, almost floats like a benign full toss, before it plunges on the ground. Not even the bowlers are sure how the ball would behave after pitches. Often the ball doesn’t deviate, as there’s hardly any backspin, but sometimes it does, depending on air-flow around the stitches.

Bhuvi’s knuckleball vs Zaheer’s

First the grip. Zaheer used to crook his forefinger behind the ball and flicks it out as it leaves his hand, which slows the delivery down and makes it skid off the pitch. Bhuvneshwar uses the index and middle finger to hold the seam with his fingertips on top and thumb gripping the ball from below, acting like a backrest. The peculiarity of the release and the fuller lengths he operated enabled Zaheer to dip the ball precipitously and skid off the surface. But Bhuvneshwar’s wobbles in the air, and is not as full as Zaheer’s, and hangs in the air more than the latter’s.

Classical Bhuvneshwar dismissal

The delivery that nailed South Africa opener Jon-Jon Smuts was the closest to being a typical Bhuvneshwar knuckleball dismissal. It was a little fuller than he normally does with the knuckleball, but hung in the air after pitching on middle and off, shaped away a little and induced a leading edge to square leg, as Smuts attempted a flick. The South African was early into the shot–premeditating is an ill-advised strategy against someone like Bhuvneshwar who has plenty of variations up his sleeve. It’s even more dangerous when it’s a knuckleball.

