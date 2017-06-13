What Indian cricket team needs to do to become World No.1 ODI side

India take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday. (Source: AP) India take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday. (Source: AP)

We are into the business end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The prestigious title and ranking points are at stake when the four teams – India, Bangladesh, England and Pakistan – lock horns in the semi-final stage starting on Wednesday. As things stand, South Africa and Australia are the two top sides but their early exit from the tournament means they won’t be able to earn more points. India, placed third with 117 points, same as Australia, have a golden chance to end as the top-ranked ODI side.

The defending champions are followed by last edition’s runners-up England and both will have their shot at climbing up the ladder. If India lose to Bangladesh in the semi-final, they will open up opportunity for England to rise to 3rd spot. However, if the Men in Blue go on to beat England in the final they go top and go second if they beat Pakistan in the title clash. Here are various permutations for the upcoming matches in the ICC Champions Trophy:

INDIA

· If lose to Bangladesh in the semi-final, it will finish on 115 points

· If beat Pakistan in the final, it will finish second on 119 points

· If lose to Pakistan in the final, it will finish on 116 points

· If beat England in the final, it will finish on top of the table on 119 points

· If lose to England in the final, it will finish on 116 points

ENGLAND

· If lose to Pakistan in the semi-final, it will finish on 113 points

· If beat Bangladesh in the final, it will finish on 116 points

· If lose to Bangladesh in the final, it will finish on 114 points

· If beat India in the final, it will finish on 116 points

· If lose to India in the final, it will finish on 114 points

BANGLADESH

· If lose to India in the semi-final, it will finish on 94 points

· If beat England in the final, it will finish on 99 points

· If lose to England in the final, it will finish on 96 points

· If beat Pakistan in the final, it will finish on 98 points

· If lose to Pakistan in the final, it will finish on 95 points

PAKISTAN

· If lose to England in the semi-final, it will finish on 90 points

· If beat India in the final, it will finish on 95 points

· If lose to India in the final, it will finish on 92 points

· If beat Bangladesh in the final, it will finish on 94 points

· If lose to Bangladesh in the final, it will finish on 92 points

Current rankings:

1 South Africa 119 (-3)

2 Australia 117 (-1)

3 India 117 (-)

4 England 114 (+2)

5 New Zealand 111 (-3)

6 Bangladesh 95 (+2)

7 Sri Lanka 93 (-)

8 Pakistan 91 (+3)

9 West Indies 77 (-2)

10 Afghanistan 54 (+2)

11 Zimbabwe 46

12 Ireland 41

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd