What has Sachin Tendulkar been doing after retirement from two decades of cricket?

For 23 years, between 1989 and 2013, Sachin Tendulkar ruled the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the world with his displays on the pitch. A man who is regarded on of the greatest, if not the greatest cricketer of all time, Sachin’s rise coincided with the rise of India’s importance in the sport. In this period, an Indian team without his name in it was unimaginable.

It is hence only a given that a player commanding such an iconic status would seldom fade away from the public eye after he hangs up his boots. Sachin Tendulkar’s exploits during his stellar playing career is well documented. Here is a look at what the ‘Master Blaster; has done since retiring from the game.

1. Contribution to sports

Perhaps the most recognisable aspects of Tendulkar’s post retirement activities has been his involvement in sports other than cricket. He owns the Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters. In its three-year existence, the Blasters have been part of two ISL finals and commands arguably the most fanatic following among any side in the league. Average stadium attendances for their matches has rivaled even the biggest football clubs in Europe and has been a major reason as to why the ISL is regarded as one of the most well supported leagues in the world on that front.

Other than this, he also co-owns the Premier Badminton League franchisee Bengaluru Blasters. He also presented BMW’s to athletes who starred for India in the Rio Olympics. He was also part of the felicitation of Indian Paralympians who won medals in Rio. He launched sports management company SRT in 2016.

2. Philanthropy

In a Linkedin post earlier in the year, Tendulkar said that one of the highlights of his post retirement activities has been the adoption of Puttamraju Kandriga, a village in Andhra Pradesh. “Seeing the village don a new look after two years of intensive infrastructural development, had a joy that can’t be put into words,” he said in the post. He is also UNICEF ambassador for Hygiene and Sanitation. He is also involved in ‘Spreading Happiness,’ a project that “provides electricity to deprived areas.”

3. Films, books and music

Tendulkar’s story remains an inspirational one and he is well aware of his fans’ thirst for knowing more about him. His autoiography ‘Playing It My Way,’ written with sports journalist Boria Majumdar was released shortly after his retirement. ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is an upcoming film that, in his words, reveals hitherto unknown details of his life and career. He also recently collaborated with Sonu Nigam for the song ‘Cricketwalli Beat.’

