What happened the last time India reached ICC Women’s World cup final, in 2005

The Mithali Raj-led side marched into the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after they defeated Australia by 36 runs at Derby on Thursday. But this is not the first instance when the Indian women’s team have registered a berth in the final of a World Cup. They achieved the feat in 2005 edition under the leadership of Mithali Raj.

Australia, in 2005, were led by Belinda Clark who chose to bat after winning the toss at Centurion. Batting first, Australia lost Clark and Keightley early in the innings but an unbeaten 107 from Karen Rolton put the innings back on track. While Rolton scored a hundred in the final, Lisa Sthalekar notched up a half-century and helped Australia post 215/4 in 50 overs.

In reply, Mithali’s side never looked in control as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Only four Indian batters managed to get into the double-figures mark. Wicketkeeper Anju Jain was the highest run-scorer for India in this game as she scored 29.

Apart from her, Amita Sharma scored 22 while Goswami resisted with 18 lower down the order. For Australia, Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Shelley Nitschke picked two wickets apiece while four Indian batters were sent back in the pavilion after getting run-out.

India are set to play England at Lord’s on Sunday in the title clash. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are the only two players from 2005 edition who would be a part of this 2017 final.

