What a day for Scottish Cricket: Twitterati congratulates Scotland for historic win over England

Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif celebrates winning the match. (Source: Reuters) Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif celebrates winning the match. (Source: Reuters)

Scotland pulled off a historic win on Sunday as they beat World No. 1 ODI team England for the first time at Grange ground in Edinburgh. Spectators watched in disbelief as Scotland won the match by six runs.

England were all out for 365 after Scotland made 371 for five, their highest total in a one-day international. Jonny Bairsto hit a brilliant 105 to become the first Englishman to post three successive ODI centuries. But careless departures of Jason Roy (34), Eoin Morgan (20) and Alex Hales (52) and Joe Root (29) proved costly for the side. Moeen Ali tried to repair the damage with a 33-ball 46 but England had left themselves too much to do.

Here are the best reactions from around the world, congratulating Scotland for the historic win:

WHAT! A! GAME! Safyaan Sharif pins Mark Wood LBW to spark scenes of delirium as Scotland defend 371 by just six runs to complete a first-ever ODI win over @MRFWorldwide No.1 ranked England. One of the all-time great ODIs#SCOvENG SCORECARD ??https://t.co/wBY2MqFJny pic.twitter.com/r0ke7d5lOv — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2018

One of those games of cricket, well played Scotland ?????????????? & well played England ?????????????? what a game, amazing entertainment! @skysports ?? — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 10, 2018

Scotland stun the No. 1 ranked ODI side! They win a high-scoring game against England by six runs https://t.co/66WBoEHQ44 #SCOvENG — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 10, 2018

Scotland proving yet again that reducing the World Cup to 10 teams is absolutely bonkers ….. #SCOvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 10, 2018

Congratulations to @CricketScotland on the wonderful victory over the number 1 ranked ODI side, England. Really special win and one to cherish for a very long time #SCOvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2018

What a day for Scottish Cricket. Beaten England ,this is a big upset and many congratulations to @CricketScotland on the special victory. #SCOvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2018

What an absolutely brilliant innings from Scotland’s Calum MacLeod , 140* in 94 balls. 372 is going to be a very difficult chase even for a very significantly improved ODI side of England #SCOvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2018

