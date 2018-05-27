What a cracker jack performance: Twitterati hail Pakistan’s historic triumph at Lords

Mohammad Abbas took four wickets in the second innings to propel Pakistan to victory. (Source: AP) Mohammad Abbas took four wickets in the second innings to propel Pakistan to victory. (Source: AP)

England succumbed to a harrowing defeat in their first Test of the summer after Pakistan beat them at Lords by 9 wickets on Sunday. Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir were the architects of the victory picking up 13 wickets among themselves. England’s batsmen were equally guilty of poor shot selection and an abject performance in the first innings resulted in 184 runs in the first innings. This turned the tide in favour of the visitors as they piled 363 on the board in their first innings. Another lackadaisical batting effort from the hosts resulted in 242 runs in the second innings. In reply, Pakistan chased down the slim target of 64 with a minor hiccup to register only their second triumph at the Lords. Their landmark victory has drawn widespread applause across the world of social media and here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter-

Congratulations to the Pak cricket team for a great win against England at Lords. This was a team hardly any expert gave a chance of beating England & that too so comprehensively. A great team effort. Last time I landed in Karachi Pak won Champions trophy & today the Lords Test! — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 27 May 2018

England have been very very poor …. But let’s not forget how well this young inexperienced Pakistan have played …. As good a performance that I have seen from a touring team for a long long time !! #ENGvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 26 May 2018

Pakistan coast to victory in the first Test! Their target of 64 is swiftly chased in 12.4 overs for a crushing nine wicket win against England at the @HomeOfCricket! #ENGvPAK scorecard ➡️ http://t.co/5OEmW3HdqV pic.twitter.com/BcQG9xLsig — ICC (@ICC) 27 May 2018

Get off your knees, Mr Root.

This just about sums up your team’s abject performance in this match. pic.twitter.com/x4xNq1Qvnf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 27 May 2018

That was a dramatic start to day 4 in #ENGvPAK. Pakistan should coast through here. They batted well but once again it was the bowlers who delivered the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 May 2018

What a gigantic win for Pakistan that too at @HomeOfCricket! This #NeverGiveUp attitude and self belief of this inexperienced team did wonders for them. Congrats lads! #PakistanZindabad #EngvPak — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) 27 May 2018

Pakistan is a team of unmatchable resilience, talent, hope and dreams. There is no element of surprise here. It’s pure professionalism, dedication and focus. Keep rocking and keep winning people through cricket! #Alhumdulillah #PakistanZindabad #ENGvPAK #NoBoundaries pic.twitter.com/LUGdILegsP — Mohammad Irfan (@M_IrfanOfficial) 27 May 2018

Massive win for Pakistan n a comprehensive one #PakvEng — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 27 May 2018

What an awesome start to the season.Pak team have played exceptional cricket consistently in every form. Who knows what will happen tomorrow & that’s the beauty of test cricket but I do know that everyone will be glued to the game tomorrow watching to see what happens #PAKvENG — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) 26 May 2018

Pakistan it is … what a Cracker Jack performance.. not seen a Pakistan side play so convincingly against England in many a years! Nailed it!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) 27 May 2018

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root expressed disappointment over his team’s dismal performance and said, “We were outperformed in all three departments. First innings, we needed more runs. We did some really good work leading into this game. We made sure that we’re ready for this game. Pakistan exploited the conditions and did more than perhaps you expected, and we played bad shots. No regrets about the toss. It’s already going up and down. If we had batted well and gotten 250 or 300, it would have been a different game. We have to be a little bit smarter about how we get about things. It’s a difficult pill to swallow.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App