We have made adjustments in order to move on from AB De Villiers’ absence, says Vernon Philander

Before the Test series against England began South African superstar AB De Villiers announced that he will be leaving the Proteas camp. Amidst talks of his retiring from the longer format, teammate Vernon Philander has said that the South African have moved on from his void.

Speaking to reporters, Philander said, “We’ve made adjustments in order to move on. “I think that’s a personal decision. It’s entirely up to him what he wants to play. We’re a settled unit now. The boys have moved on, the boys have obviously done well over the last 12 months. Our focus is not on one particular player. Our focus is on the team and getting the team to do well.”

“It’s an opportunity for someone else to step up and lead the country,” Philander said. “We’ve got all the faith in Dean. If you have the support of the other ten guys on the field, his job will be easier. It’s a big miss losing Faf but we understand his circumstances.”

“He is just a phenomenal talent. Every time he gets the ball in hand he seems to want to run in and bowl faster and get wickets,” Philander said. “He has got a never-say-die attitude about him which is exciting to have. He is not shy of bowling the overs and giving it to the batters as well. Hopefully, he will have a good Test series.”

