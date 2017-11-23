‘We’ve had some good laughs over the years,’ Sachin Tendulkar wishes Gary Kirsten on birthday

Gary Kirsten led India as head coach to 2011 World Cup. (Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar) Gary Kirsten led India as head coach to 2011 World Cup. (Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

When India won the 2011 World Cup in India, it was former South African opener Gary Kirsten who was credited for taking the side to victory. Coming in to take over the head coach responsibilities in 2008, it was not a particularly easy ride for the former left-hand batsman. India had seen a total collapse in the 2007 World Cup and a disastrous era under Greg Chappell had brought in a much younger side to the front. After winning the coveted Trophy, Indian players hailed the coach and carried him for a lap around the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Six years after the win, it seems former Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has not forgotten Kirsten’s contribution to Indian cricket. On his 50th birthday, the master blaster had a special message for the former coach. In a tweet, the former right-hand batsman wrote, “We’ve had some good laughs over the years, @Gary_Kirsten. You’ve been a fantastic coach who has inspired and supported us when we needed it most. More importantly, you’ve been a good friend. #HappyBirthday.”

We’ve had some good laughs over the years, @Gary_Kirsten. You’ve been a fantastic coach who has inspired and supported us when we needed it most. More importantly, you’ve been a good friend. #HappyBirthdaypic.twitter.com/MNjU2nwxPo — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 23 November 2017

Apart from Sachin, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and Suresh Raina also tweeted to send their birthday wishes to Kirsten.

Happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten, you weren’t just a gritty opening batsman but also a truly inspiring coach and someone who helped achieve every Indian’s dream come true too! pic.twitter.com/CPzMdYCX6z — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 23 November 2017

@Gary_Kirsten .Happy Birthday. Friends I’ve taken a first class wicket in South Africa playing for Boland against Gary kirsten’s Western Province team and the prize wicket of Gary Kirsten out on a full toss — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) 23 November 2017

In his cricketing career, Kirsten scored a staggering 7,289 Test runs and 6,798 ODI runs. He also scored a total of 34 international centuries in both the formats. His achievement as a coach for India also earned him a head coaching job with his country South Africa. The former batsman also did a coaching stint with IPL side Delhi Daredevils.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd