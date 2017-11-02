We’ve got ourselves to blame, says Zimbabwe coach Heath Streak

Zimbabwe will resume Day 5 with six wickets in hand. Zimbabwe will resume Day 5 with six wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe were in driver’s seat in the second Test aroud Tea on day three against West Indies. But, all of a sudden, they have been put on the backfoot. They are now struggling to save the match as they have only 18-run lead with six wickets in hand with a day to go. Coach of the home team Heath Streak believes that Zimbabwe have only themselves to blame.

"We had a poor referral and then it cost us because we had a decision which went against us which was clearly out," Streak was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "Unfortunately that happens in cricket. They batted really well and put us under pressure, and we didn’t help ourselves with a few dropped catches. We’ve got ourselves to blame for giving them that lead, but we’ve just got to deal with where we’re at now."

Like in the first innings, Sikandar Raza and Peter Moor are stitching together another partnership. They have added 94 runs for the fifth wicket and Zimbabwe will do more on the final day.

"There’s still a long way to go, 92 overs, and it’s slow going out there – it’s not an easy wicket to score quickly on," said Streak. "So we’ve got to get through a session and get ourselves into a position where we can maybe consider giving them a target. But it’s very tough, especially with the deficit we’ve had to make up, and the pitch being so slow."

The pitch in Bulawayo is crumbling but it hasn’t detioriated as much as the spinners would have liked it to. Now, Zimbabwe need to play atleast two sessions on day five to save the match.

"Having a bit of cool weather around has meant that the wicket hasn’t dried and dusted up as much as we would have liked. So it’s been a little more placid than what we’d hoped," said Streak.

"There’s still a lot of cricket to be played tomorrow, a hard fighting day and a hard fighting first session. It’s not too far until the new ball, and we’ve got to get through that and see if we get some sort of total to defend."

