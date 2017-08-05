We’ve got a different brand of cricket now, says Paul Nixon

Jamaica Tallawahs won the second edition of CPL. (Source: Facebook) Jamaica Tallawahs won the second edition of CPL. (Source: Facebook)

With the Carribean Premier League set to begin in the latter part of the year, Jamaica Tallawahs r coach Paul Nixon is looking to rebuild the side with some fresh and new talent. Nixon claimed that with the exit of the old guard which includes the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russel new and fresh talent will help them their defend the title.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo he said, “We’ve got a different brand of cricket now. We had a lot more hitters then, now we have to be a lot smarter.” and added, “For us, Andre Russell is a frustrating one. But we’ve got world-class players coming in. We’ve got Lendl Simmons, who had an outstanding IPL and for us to have his quality and his experience, I think he’s going to be one of the men of the tournament. We’ve got some other good young guys in the side as well.”

One of the players Nixon is looking at for the future is Odean Smith. “We’ve got Odean Smith, who is a really attacking batsman, bowls the very high 80s, pushing 90 mph and is a really attacking fielder. He’s going to bring a massive amount of positivity. Some of the older guys, having Chris out of the field… Chris cost us a few runs in the field because he was an older guy who struggled a bit with his knee and his back. We’re an exciting fielding unit and now we’ve got to be a little bit smarter without the big hitters.”

