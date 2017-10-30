#CoalBuryingGoa
  • West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Visitors crawl to 78/1 on Day 2 of second Test

West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Visitors crawl to 78/1 on Day 2 of second Test

A cautious West Indies crawled to 78/1 in their first innings at the close on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe.

By: Reuters | Bulawayo | Published:October 30, 2017 9:12 pm
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, WI vs Zim, Kieran Powell, Cricket news, Indian Express Graeme Cremer ended Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell’s partnership. (Source: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter)
Top News

A cautious West Indies crawled to 78 for one in their first innings at the close on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe on Monday.

The tourists took 49 overs, in which they hit six boundaries, to reach a score that left them with a first-innings deficit of 248 runs after they had bowled Zimbabwe out for 326.

Opener Kieran Powell was unbeaten on 43 from 123 balls, along with nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo, who has yet to score.

West Indies lost Kraigg Brathwaite (32 from 160 balls) 15 minutes before the close when he was caught by Hamilton Masakadza at slip off the bowling of Graeme Cremer.

Zimbabwe had resumed on 169 for four after a rain-hit opening day with Masakadza’s 147 anchoring their first innings. Sikandar Raza’s 80 allowed them to post a par score on a slow wicket that is taking turn.

West Indies won the first Test at the same venue by 117 runs as they seek a first away Test series victory since a 2-0 triumph in Bangladesh in 2012.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Virat sometimes comes across as outrageous and I cringe on reading his statements before a series 