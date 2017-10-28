West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Live Online Streaming: When and where is West Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, where to watch WI vs ZIM live TV coverage

West Indies lead the two-match Test series 1-0 against Zimbabwe. West Indies lead the two-match Test series 1-0 against Zimbabwe.

West Indies registered win by 117 runs in the first match of the 2-match series against Zimbabwe. Chasing a target of 434 runs, Zimbabwe were off to a decent start in the second innings as the openers Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire compiled a stand of 99 runs for the first wicket. Masakadza scored 57 while Mire notched up 47 before getting out in Bulwayo. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the home side were bundled out for 316. Brendan Taylor top-scored with 73 before getting run out for the second time in the match. West Indies would now look to replicate their performance in second Test as well and seal the series while Zimbabwe would look to make a comeback in this second encounter.

When is West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test of the two-match series will be played on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Where is the West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test will begin at 1300 hrs IST (07:30 GMT) on Sunday at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1230 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test live?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test will broadcast live on Sony Pictures Network from 1030 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I live stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test ?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

