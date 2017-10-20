West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Live Online Streaming: When and where is West Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, where to watch WI vs ZIM live TV coverage

Diwali 2017
West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test begins in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Saturday. WI vs ZIM 1st Test can be followed like on IndianExpress.com.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe, WI vs Zim, West Indies vs Zimbabwe live streaming, WI vs Zim 1st test live cricket tv, WI vs Zim live, cricket news, indian express West Indies begin first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulwayo from Saturday. (Source: File)
West Indies will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the first match of the two-Test series on Saturday. West Indies are coming into this series after facing a 1-2 defeat at the hands of England earlier this year. They did show some resistance in the second encounter and managed to level the series but lost the third match and the series. For Zimbabwe, batsman and former captain Taylor and fast bowler Jarvis have made themselves available again for Zimbabwe after giving up internationals to pursue careers in English county cricket.

When is West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test of the two-match series will be played on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Where is the West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test will begin at 1300 hrs IST (07:30 GMT) on Saturday. Toss will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 1230 hrs IST.

Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test live?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test will be broadcasted live on Sony Pictures Network from 1030 hrs IST on both SD and HD channels.

How do I live stream West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Test?

West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Test will be live streamed on SonyLIV and can be watched live. For West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Live Score and Commentary, you can log on to IndianExpress.com.

