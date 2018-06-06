West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day Live Streaming: West Indies steady despite early blows

West Indies begin the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Trinidad. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat first. Holder on the toss said, “We are gonna bat first. This is one of the best wickets that I have seen at Trinidad. I think last year was a pretty decent year for us. We have got some fresh faces coming into our side. Hetmyer and Hamilton miss out. Devon has done well in domestic cricket and is back. And this series is about comebacks as well. Devon Smith is back in the whites for the Windies team after three years and Mahela Udawatte is back for Lanka after an obscure period, though the latter is not playing today.”
Shai Hope has come out in the middle and he has replaced Devon Smith. Powell on the other side is scoring runs quite conveniently
Just as we were talking about this partnership, it has been broken by a run-out. Devon Smith has a dismal comeback to his international career as he is going back for 7 and West Indies are 40/2
The hosts lost an early wicket in Kraigg Brathwaite but this has been a fine partnership between Powell and Smith. Powell has played the anchor's role in this stand
Lakmal has been economical so far but this time he misses his length and Powell gets a boundary off him. He has slashed that one really hard and the fielders had no answers about that shot
Kieron Powell is scoring some quick runs against Sri Lanka but he doesn't really need to be aggressive. They have lost an early wicket and these two need to stay at the crease to help West Indies get a big total
Sri Lanka have the early breakthrough as Kraigg Brathwaite for 3. Lakmal gets his first wicket of the innings. He has been caught behind and this brings Kieran Powell out in the middle
A good start from Sri Lankan bowlers as they have given just four runs in the first two overs. Both Brathwaite and Smith should get their eye in first before accelerating because this is surely a good bowling attack
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka. West Indies have won the toss and they are bowling first in Trinidad
Playing XI
West Indies: Devon Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lahiru Kumara