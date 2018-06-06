West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day Live Streaming: West Indies steady despite early blows

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1 Live cricket score: West Indies opted to bat first. (Source: AP) West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1 Live cricket score: West Indies opted to bat first. (Source: AP)

West Indies begin the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Trinidad. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat first. Holder on the toss said, “We are gonna bat first. This is one of the best wickets that I have seen at Trinidad. I think last year was a pretty decent year for us. We have got some fresh faces coming into our side. Hetmyer and Hamilton miss out. Devon has done well in domestic cricket and is back. And this series is about comebacks as well. Devon Smith is back in the whites for the Windies team after three years and Mahela Udawatte is back for Lanka after an obscure period, though the latter is not playing today.”