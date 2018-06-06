Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
  West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day Live Streaming: West Indies steady despite early blows
By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 6, 2018 9:09:22 pm
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1 Live cricket score: West Indies opted to bat first.

West Indies begin the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Trinidad. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat first. Holder on the toss said, “We are gonna bat first. This is one of the best wickets that I have seen at Trinidad. I think last year was a pretty decent year for us. We have got some fresh faces coming into our side. Hetmyer and Hamilton miss out. Devon has done well in domestic cricket and is back. And this series is about comebacks as well. Devon Smith is back in the whites for the Windies team after three years and Mahela Udawatte is back for Lanka after an obscure period, though the latter is not playing today.”

Live Blog

20:39 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WI vs SL

Shai Hope has come out in the middle and he has replaced Devon Smith. Powell on the other side is scoring runs quite conveniently

20:32 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
GONE!

Just as we were talking about this partnership, it has been broken by a run-out. Devon Smith has a dismal comeback to his international career as he is going back for 7 and West Indies are 40/2

20:28 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Indies resist

The hosts lost an early wicket in Kraigg Brathwaite but this has been a fine partnership between Powell and Smith. Powell has played the anchor's role in this stand 

20:13 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
FOUR!

Lakmal has been economical so far but this time he misses his length and Powell gets a boundary off him. He has slashed that one really hard and the fielders had no answers about that shot

20:06 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WI vs SL

Kieron Powell is scoring some quick runs against Sri Lanka but he doesn't really need to be aggressive. They have lost an early wicket and these two need to stay at the crease to help West Indies get a big total

19:44 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WICKET!

Sri Lanka have the early breakthrough as Kraigg Brathwaite for 3. Lakmal gets his first wicket of the innings.  He has been caught behind and this brings Kieran Powell out in the middle

19:40 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WI vs SL

A good start from Sri Lankan bowlers as they have given just four runs in the first two overs. Both Brathwaite and Smith should get their eye in first before accelerating because this is surely a good bowling attack

19:31 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka. West Indies have won the toss and they are bowling first in Trinidad

Playing XI

West Indies: Devon Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lahiru Kumara