West Indies vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: Bright start from Scotland as Chris Gayle, Shai Hope depart on duck

West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming: Scotland win toss, elect to field first. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup) West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming: Scotland win toss, elect to field first. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

West Indies vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming: Things cannot be more tantalisingly poised late into the World Cup qualifiers. West Indies vs Scotland – winner to go through to the 2019 World Cup in England. Scotland had been unbeaten in the qualifying tournament until their defeat to Ireland on Sunday now are in a must-win situation. West Indies entered the Super Six stage with four points but were stunned by Afghanistan before beating Zimbabwe to stand top of the leaderboard.

West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming: West Indies vs Scotland in the ICC 2019 World Cup Qualifiers will begin from 1 PM IST with the toss to take place at 12.30 PM IST. The match is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The contest will be available live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It can also be live streamed on Hotstar.

West Indies vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd