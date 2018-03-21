West Indies vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: Bright start from Scotland as Chris Gayle, Shai Hope depart on duck

West Indies vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming: Things cannot be more tantalisingly poised late into the World Cup qualifiers. West Indies vs Scotland – winner to go through to the 2019 World Cup in England. Scotland had been unbeaten in the qualifying tournament until their defeat to Ireland on Sunday now are in a must-win situation. West Indies entered the Super Six stage with four points but were stunned by Afghanistan before beating Zimbabwe to stand top of the leaderboard.
West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming: West Indies vs Scotland in the ICC 2019 World Cup Qualifiers will begin from 1 PM IST with the toss to take place at 12.30 PM IST. The match is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The contest will be available live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It can also be live streamed on Hotstar.
West Indies vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates:
It has been a dream start for West Indies so far. They have managed to get rid of Chris Gayle, who can single-handedly take the game away from them. Shai Hope has also been dismissed for a duck by Safyaan Sharif who has become the joint leading wicket-taker (16) in the tournament. West Indies 12/2 after 5 overs.
WICKET! Safyaan Sharif has given another blow to West Indies as he dismisses Shai Hope for a duck in the first ball of his second ball. Almost an action replay of Gayle's wicket. Pitched a bit outside off, gets an edge of the bat and straight to the wicketkeeper Matthew Cross. HORROR FOR WEST INDIES! WI 2/2
WICKET! First ball wicket for Safyaan Sharif and the big man Chris Gayle is gone for a duck. HUGE WICKET! Easy catch for Matthew Cross behind stumps. What a start for Scotland! WI 0/1
West Indies Team news:
West Indies playing XI: C Gayle, E Lewis, S Hope, M Samuels, S Hetmyer, J Holder, R Powell, C Brathwaite, A Nurse, K Paul, K Roach
Scotland Team News:
Scotland Playing XI: K Coetzer, M Cross, M Jones, C MacLeod, R Berrington, G Munsey, M Leask, S Sharif, T Sole, A Evans, B Wheal
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on 2019 World Cup qualifier between Scotland and West Indies. Both the teams have a chance to get an automatic qualification to the big stage next year with a win. Scotland have won the toss and have elected to field first.