West Indies vs Pakistan: Yasir Shah takes six wickets as Pakistan beat West Indies in the first Test, twitterati reacts

Yasir Shah was declared man of the match for his eight wickets in the match. (Source: Twitter) Yasir Shah was declared man of the match for his eight wickets in the match. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq smashed consecutive sixes to take Pakistan to a six-wicket win over West Indies in the first of the three match Test series held at Kingston. Pakistan needed only 32 to win after West Indies failed to build a significant lead on their first innings.

West Indies had batted first in the match and made a first innings total of 286 with Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder being the top scorers for them. Pakistan made 497 in response. Thanks to Babar Azam’s 72, Younis Khan’s half-century and Misbah-ul-Haq’s unbeaten 99. Misbah became the first Pakistan batsman and only the sixth in history to end the innings one run short of the century mark. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed also made a significant impact on the scoreline with a gritty half century.

Yasir Shah then turned on the magic during West Indies’ second innings. The spinner took six wickets as Pakistan dismissed West Indies for just 152. The visitors hence needed just 32 to win in their second innings. Pakistan did take their time to reach the paltry total though, and lost three wickets in the process. Misbah then came out, defended the first ball he faced, and the rest of the two for sixes and took Pakistan to a convincing victory.

Here are a few reactions to the match and Yasir Shah’s six wicket haul:

While it’s great to see Bangladesh & Afghanistan make great progress,decline of the West Indies in Test Cricket is just difficult to digest. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 25 April 2017

.@Shah64Y That’s 5th wicket of @Shah64Y, it’s his 9th 5 wicket haul in in Test Cricket #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/m4vJ0k13Q8 — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) 25 April 2017

Welldone Yasir shah gr8 comeback by taking 6 wickets ..But sad to see gr8 west indies cricketing nation to go down like this..😞 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 25 April 2017

West Indies all out for 152 in 2nd their 2nd inning & Pakistan need 32 runs to win 1st Test.Great Performance by Yasir Shah 6/63 .#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/SEy37aMkWk — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) 25 April 2017

This is first time a team has lost at least three wickets while chasing a target of 32 or less in 4th innings of a Test. #Cricket #WIvPAK — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) 25 April 2017

The second match is set to be played at Bridgetown.

