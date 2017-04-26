West Indies vs Pakistan: Yasir Shah takes six wickets as Pakistan beat West Indies in the first Test, twitterati reacts

Latest News
Misbah-ul-Haq smashed two sixes to take Pakistan to a win in the first Test against West Indies.

April 26, 2017
Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq smashed consecutive sixes to take Pakistan to a six-wicket win over West Indies in the first of the three match Test series held at Kingston. Pakistan needed only 32 to win after West Indies failed to build a significant lead on their first innings.

West Indies had batted first in the match and made a first innings total of 286 with Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder being the top scorers for them. Pakistan made 497 in response. Thanks to Babar Azam’s 72, Younis Khan’s half-century and Misbah-ul-Haq’s unbeaten 99. Misbah became the first Pakistan batsman and only the sixth in history to end the innings one run short of the century mark. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed also made a significant impact on the scoreline with a gritty half century.

Yasir Shah then turned on the magic during West Indies’ second innings. The spinner took six wickets as Pakistan dismissed West Indies for just 152. The visitors hence needed just 32 to win in their second innings. Pakistan did take their time to reach the paltry total though, and lost three wickets in the process. Misbah then came out, defended the first ball he faced, and the rest of the two for sixes and took Pakistan to a convincing victory.

Here are a few reactions to the match and Yasir Shah’s six wicket haul: 

The second match is set to be played at Bridgetown.

