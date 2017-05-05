West Indies vs Pakistan: Shai Hope played an outstanding innings, says Jason Hodler

West Indies scripted a stunning victory on Thursday after bundling out Pakistan for just 81 runs. West Indies scripted a stunning victory on Thursday after bundling out Pakistan for just 81 runs.

West Indies scripted a stunning victory on Thursday after bundling out Pakistan for just 81 runs on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel picked up five wickets while middle order batsman Shai Hope scored 90 to make a valuable contribution with the bat

Speaking about the win skipper Jason Holder said,”It was a collective team effort. We got runs in the first innings which I felt was crucial, and we were able to back it up with a solid second innings performance on that kind of pitch. I think credit must go to Shai Hope, and obviously our bowling department was outstanding the entire game.

“We felt if we could give them anything in excess of 170, we were in with a really good chance on a day-five pitch. It was all about being patient, we needed to hit our lengths, and use our cutters, cross-seam deliveries, anything that would give us assistance of the wicket. We dropped one or two chances, an area we need to improve on, but it was still a strong collective team effort.”

However, Jason Holder had only one regret and that was Shai Hope missing out on a maiden Test century. “His innings was outstanding. He likes batting here; I think he has two double centuries at this ground. And it’s good he came here, playing his second Test match here, and went on to score a half-century. Unfortunately he didn’t go on to score a hundred, I felt he deserved it, but that’s the way cricket goes. But I felt his innings was really crucial. He was patient and selective. He played on merit and was able to get a good score for us.”

