West Indies vs Pakistan: My superhero name would be Crisis Man, says Roston Chase

West Indian all rounder Roston Chase notched up his second Test hundred, in his ninth match on Sunday against Pakistan. Called upon to repair yet another debacle at the top of the order after Holder chose to bat first, Chase hit an unbeaten 131. A visibly pleased Chase spoke after the match and said,” “There’s a little joke in the dressing room, among the Barbados guys, that if it was a superhero movie, my superhero name would be Crisis Man.”

Chase’s family was also present at the match. Speaking on this Chase said,”My parents always pushed me in the direction of cricket, because that was my first love. They always backed me 100%, gave me that encouragement to just go out there and play my cricket and do the best that I can. Also my brother is a big mentor for me, so I felt good about doing it in front of him today.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his famed celebration style after the match, he said,”Before this Test match, my brother told me he wanted the X celebration I did for my first hundred in Jamaica,” Chase said and aded, “That’s something I’ve started doing since I came back from England in 2015. Here in Barbados, the X is a symbol for Christ Church. That’s where we’re from, so it’s something to remind me of where I’m from and to just keep me going.”

Speaking about the nature of the pitch he said, “It [the pitch] is very dry, so as it goes on, I think the spinners may come into play a bit more,” he said. “It’s only day one, there are a lot of foot marks out there already. So I think the spinners can play a big role in the latter stages of the game. We’re not looking to get less than 350; 350 and above is great for us.”

