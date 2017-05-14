West Indies vs Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq makes his last series count while Younis Khan misfires

In his last Test match of the illustrious career Misbah-ul-Haq notched up his 39th Test fifty. (Source: Twitter) In his last Test match of the illustrious career Misbah-ul-Haq notched up his 39th Test fifty. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will bid farewell to international cricket once the three Tests against West Indies are concluded. With this much of the focus is on the visitors and primarily on the duo of Misbah and Younis. While Younis Khan has already managed to scale the peak of becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to score 10000 runs, Misbah has continued to accumulate runs at a steady pace throughout the series.

However, Younis Khan hasn’t had a good outing with the willow in the series and is yet to fire with the bat.In his final series, Younis has had 6 innings in which he has managed to score only 122 runs at an average of 20.33 with only 10 boundaries and one six. Going by his legacy he is a pale shadow of his former self.

Compatriot Misbah-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has already scored his 39th Test fifty on his final appearance as Pakistan were bowled out for 376 on day two of the decisive third Test against the West Indies. The Pakistan captain came out to bat at number five after the visitors lost Younis for 18 runs after being trapped in front of the stumps by Jason Holder. Misbah came in at number five but extracted over 40 balls to get off the mark. He finally went on to reach a half-century in 144 deliveries.

In this series, compared to Younis Khan, Misbah has had a better outing. In the 6 innings so far he has scored 271 runs. He has scored them at a stunning average of 67.75 with a strike rate of 46.14. He has also hit 20 boundaries and 8 maximums. These statistics clearly shows that Misbah has a lot left of gas left in the tank.

Interestingly, Misbah, after smashing three fifties which also includes two scores of 99, also leads the charts for the most fifties by any batsman in the series.

