West Indies vs Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq gets guard of honour as he walks out to bat

The Pakistan captain came out to bat at number five after the visitors lost Younis Khan for 18 runs.

May 11, 2017
Misbah-ul-Haq is playing his last Test match against West Indies.

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq too got a perfect welcome by the West Indies players when he walked out to bat in the first innings of the third Test match in Dominica. The Caribbean team gave right-handed batsman ‘Guard of honour’ as soon as he entered the centre stage.

The Pakistan captain came out to bat at number five after the visitors lost Younis Khan for 18 runs after being trapped in front of the stumps by Jason Holder.

Pakistan resumed second day’s play at 169/2 when Younis and opener Azhar Ali came out to bat and carried forward the proceedings. The former captain continued with his disappointing run in this series as he was undone cheaply but Azhar Ali notched up yet another hundred during the course. This was his 14th Test ton of the career.

Misbah came in at number five but extracted over 40 balls to get off the mark. Pakistan went into lunch at 227/3 with Ali at 122 and Misbah on 8. Earlier, on first day, Babar Azam too chipped in with a half century.

The three-match series is equally poised with the two teams have a win apiece under belt. The decider is Misbah and Younis’ last Test match of the career as the two batsmen will hang their boots on the conclusion of the series and this third Test match against West Indies.

