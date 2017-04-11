West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI: West Indies bat first after winning toss against Pakistan in decider

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: West Indies host Pakistan in the series decider. West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: West Indies host Pakistan in the series decider.

Pakistan, after ending their four-match winless run, would look to register another series win when they take on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday. The hosts won the opening game convincingly but were completely outplayed in the second match. Pakistan’s unbeaten ODI series run against the West Indies is at stake as the visitors have not lost a ODI series against them in the last 26 years. Pakistan, however, don’t enjoy a good run in the series deciding matches. In their last 14 deciding contests, they have won only two. And those two wins were against Zimbabwe. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the 3rd ODI here.

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score and Commentary

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd