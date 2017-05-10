West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Preview: Pakistan seek to give perfect farewell to Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan

Misbah-ul_haq is playing his last Test match for Pakistan. (Source: PCB Twitter) Misbah-ul_haq is playing his last Test match for Pakistan. (Source: PCB Twitter)

The stage is all set as West Indies take on Pakistan at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica in the decider of this three-match Test series that is leveled at 1-1 after the hosts rode on Shanon Gabriel’s match-winning spell to grab a scintillating win in the second match.

Pakistan’s batting line up has been a strong point for them on this tour so far except for the last innings that they played when the Misbah-ul-Haq-led side was bundled out for 81 while chasing 188 runs in Barbados. The Pakistan skipper though is in good form while for West Indies Gabriel has turned out to be a match-winner especially after his spell in the second innings of the second Test.

What’s in the kitty

For Pakistan, it’s their captain Misbah-ul-Haq who has scored runs in this series while mainstay Younis Kahn too is being expected to showcase his class in his last game. Younis has just scored a half century on this tour while on the other occasions hasn’t been able to go past the double figure mark.

For West Indies, it would be their bowling on which the home side would bank upon. They have been able to to put a halt on the run-flow even after suffering some hammering stuff in the beginning while the bowlers have also picked up wickets on crucial occasions.

Limitations

Pakistan more or less are balanced side. The visitors just need to find their momentum back and move on from the performance that their batsmen showed in the last innings. West Indies batting line up hasn’t been able to score huge amount of runs during the series. Though, there have been some individual performances but still a team work is needed if they want to clinch the title.

Players to watch out

For Pakistan, it would be their captain Misbah-ul-Haq and batting maestro Younis Khan who would be expected to chip in with some runs and bid an adieu to the game in a perfect manner. While Azhar Ali has scored a hundred on this tour and some more runs are expected from his bat. In the bowling department, Yasir Shah would seek to continue with his bowling form.

For West Indies, Shanon Gabriel is required to take the charge to restrict Pakistan on a small total.

