West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Yasir Shah picks up 9th five-wicket haul, sets up comfortable win

Yasir Shah had grabbed all the limelight when he became the first leg-spinner in 20 years to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings at Lord`s. On Tuesday, Shah stole the show on Day 5 of the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan as the leggie ran through the hosts middle-order to return with impressive figures of 6/63.

Yasir Shah ripped through the top order of the West Indies second innings in the final session of another long day to put Pakistan on course for victory at the end of the fourth day of the first cricket Test at Sabina Park.

Shah struck with his very first delivery, bowling Kraigg Brathwaite with a ball that skidded through on the opening batsman.

He quickly added the scalps of newcomer Shimron Hetmayer and Shai Hope before finishing off with the important wicket of Kieran Powell, the opener taken at slip by Younis Khan for a well-played 49.

Shah has been consitently performing at the international level and it may be recalled here that during the England series England all-rounder Ben Stokes hailed Pakistan’s Yasir Shah as the best leg-spinner since Australia great Shane Warne. Also worth remembering is that Yasir Shah, during his 10-wicket haul in the first Test against England, set a new Asian record at the historic Lord’s venue. Apart from the Asian record, he became the second ever leg-spinner to take 10 wickets in a match at the venue. Here’s a look at the numbers which went for a toss!

In the 24 Tests that Yasir has played till now he has picked up 132 wickets at an average of 30.77. He also has a phenomenal strike rate of 56.88 and has to his credit 9 five-wicket hauls and 2 ten wickets hauls.

