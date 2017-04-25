West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Shannon Gabriel fined 50 percent match fee

The incident happened in Pakistan’s first innings. The incident happened in Pakistan’s first innings.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, has been fined 50% of his match fee and handed three demerit points after an incident involving Sarfraz Ahmed on the fourth day in Kingston.

The incident happened in Pakistan’s first innings, when he deliberately made contact with Sarfraz at the non-striker’s end when collecting his cap from umpire Richard Illingworth.

Illingworth, along with the other umpires, later reported the incident and Gabriel was found to have breached Article 2.2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other Person (including a spectator) in the course of play during an International Match”.

Gabriel admitted the offence and accepted the sanction from match referee Chris Broad so there was no need for a hearing.

