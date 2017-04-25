West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Misbah-Ul-Haq becomes sixth batsman to be stranded on 99 not out

Misbah-ul-Haq will quit after Pakistan’s Test series against West Indies. Misbah-ul-Haq will quit after Pakistan’s Test series against West Indies.

Misbah-Ul-Haq found himself joining an unwanted or an unwarranted list on the fourth day of the opening Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Monday. He was left stranded on 99 as Mohammad Abbas fell by the way side and he couldn’t get to his 11th Test century. By that time, Misbah had scored 99 from 223 balls and helped Pakistan extend their lead to 121 runs with the visitors on 407. But with Abbas caught leg before by Roston Chase, Misbah’s quest to get a ton in the opening Test of his farewell series was quashed. In process, he joined five other players and the first Pakistani to remain unbeaten on 99 – Geoffrey Boycott (vs Australia in 1979), Steve Waugh (vs England in 1995), Alex Tudor (vs New Zealand in 1999), Shaun Pollock (vs Sri Lanka in 2002) and Andrew Hall (vs England in 1999).

This is a farewell series for Misbah and Younis Khan who have announced they will hang up their gloves at the end of the three-match Test series. Earlier in the same inning, there was a milestone for Younis but that was a proud moment. He became the first Pakistan player to reach 10,000 Test runs. Misbah also features in the list of top scorers for Pakistan but far behind at 5,050. Other players still playing for Pakistan and amongst the top scorers are: Azhar Ali (4722 runs), Asad Shafiq (3386) and Sarfraz Ahmed (2022).

At the end of the fourth day, West Indies were left at 93/4 after Yasir Shah created trouble with all four wickets and has Pakistan in hope of winning the first Test.

