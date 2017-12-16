Sunil Narine, Marlon Samuels pull out of West Indies ODI squad against New Zealand

Marlon Samuels suffered an injury in his right hand. (Source: West Indies Cricket Twitter/File) Marlon Samuels suffered an injury in his right hand. (Source: West Indies Cricket Twitter/File)

After suffering a 2-0 defeat in the Test series against New Zealand, West Indies have found little positives for them ahead of the upcoming ODI series against the Kiwis.

Sunil Ambris, who had a strange debut series with two hit-wickets, was ruled out of the ODI squad after suffering a blow in his left arm in the second Test. He was replaced by Shimron Hetmyer in the ODI squad. Now, allrounder Marlon Samuels and seamer Alzarri Joseph have also been ruled out of the squad in the limited-overs leg of the series due to injuries. While Samuels has suffered an injury on his right hand, Joseph has complained of a back strain.

To add to the misery, star-spinner Sunil Narine, who was excluded from the 50-over series due to personal commitments and was scheduled to join the team in the T20 series, will now miss the entire limited-overs leg.

West Indies have named Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell, who took 11 wickets in six games at an average of 12. 54 in the 2017 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton as replacements for Samuels and Joseph in the ODIs. Meanwhile, Shai Hope will replace Samuels in the T20I squad. West Indies have called on offspinner Ashley Nurse to replace Narine.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Jason Mohammed, Shimron Hetmyer, Ronsford Beaton, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

Updated T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

