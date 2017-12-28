West Indies vs New Zealand: Kieron Pollard pulls out of T20I squad due to ‘personal’ reasons

Kieron Pollard will not feature for West Indies in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. (Reuters file) Kieron Pollard will not feature for West Indies in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. (Reuters file)

For a deflated West Indies side that has already seen a heavy defeat in both 2-match Test series and 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, there is yet another setback. Just a day before the start of the T20 series against the Kiwis, star allrounder Kieron Pollard has pulled out of the squad citing “personal reasons”.

In a statement, Cricket West Indies said that the 30-year old will be replaced by Shimron Hetmyer in the squad. “Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer will replace all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is unavailable due to personal reasons,” the statement read.

Earlier, fast bowler Ronsford Beaton also pulled out of the squad due to injury. “Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell will replace pacer Ronsford Beaton, who has been forced to return home with a side strain,” Cricket West Indies added in the statement.

Pollard’s absence is bound to hurt Windies as he has been in brilliant touch in the format. In 56 T20Is, Pollard has scored 768 runs at an average of 20.21 and has also contributed with the ball, taking 23 wickets at an average of 29.08.

But in spite of his absence, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson asserted that West Indies, who have won two T2o World Cup trophies, are still a dangerous side in the format.

“They’re certainly an exciting batting line-up, some middle order players who’ve obviously done pretty well in the IPL and the likes of (Samuel) Badree coming to the T20 gives plenty of experience in that bowling group. They’re certainly a challenge for us,” Hesson said.

The 3-match T20I series between the two will kickoff from Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd